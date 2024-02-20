Theta Fuel Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.43 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $290.35 million and $10.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00073088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00025978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,455,079,012 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

