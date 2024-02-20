The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,296. The firm has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $112.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

