The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $97,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,976. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

