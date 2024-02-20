The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1,743.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

