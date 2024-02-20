The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Visionary Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
