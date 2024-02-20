The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.25 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09.

Home Depot has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $15.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of HD stock opened at $352.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $368.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

