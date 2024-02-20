The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Increased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.24. The stock had a trading volume of 614,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day moving average of $197.35. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

