The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTA) Announces GBX 3.50 Dividend

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Heavitree Brewery stock remained flat at GBX 150 ($1.89) during trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.92. Heavitree Brewery has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.39). The company has a market cap of £4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.85 and a beta of 0.49.

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

