The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Heavitree Brewery’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Heavitree Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of HVT stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.46) on Tuesday. Heavitree Brewery has a one year low of GBX 230 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Heavitree Brewery
In other news, insider Graham J. Crocker sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89), for a total value of £10,000.50 ($12,591.92). 94.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Heavitree Brewery
The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heavitree Brewery
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.