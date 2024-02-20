The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,460,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,154,000 after acquiring an additional 108,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.69. 341,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

