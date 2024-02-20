The Goldman Sachs Group Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $122.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.86.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.11.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

