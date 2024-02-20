The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,644,000 after buying an additional 71,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 275,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.