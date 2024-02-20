The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GDV stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $149,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

