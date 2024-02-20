The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $344.42.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

