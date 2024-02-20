The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

