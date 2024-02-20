Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.24.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.