Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) CEO Richard D. Francis Sells 74,530 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,330,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 758,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

