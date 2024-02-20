TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TETRA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. 401,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 1,883,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after buying an additional 1,235,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after buying an additional 981,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

