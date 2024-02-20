Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tesoro Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.77.

About Tesoro Minerals

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

