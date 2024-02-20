Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 84.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 114.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 537,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 60.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $227,033.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $227,033.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,847 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

