Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 4,245,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,868,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Tellurian Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $498.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

