Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Up 6.8%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 194,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 956,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 155.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

