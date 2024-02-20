Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,093 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up about 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $29,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 306,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,295,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TECK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. 1,956,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

