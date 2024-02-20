TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,031,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 546,438 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $745,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $63,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,655. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.