TD Securities Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $67.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $75.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTR. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.
Nutrien Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Nutrien
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
