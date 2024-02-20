Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Tanger by 4,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tanger by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

