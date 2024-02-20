T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 649.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,167,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. 140,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,465. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

