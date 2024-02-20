Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Raised by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after buying an additional 1,276,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $79.45. 754,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

