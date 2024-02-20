Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Lifted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

