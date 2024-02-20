Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

Insider Activity at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 904,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,007.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 236,620 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,465,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

