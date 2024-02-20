Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.
In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 904,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,007.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
