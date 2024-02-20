Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 105,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,153,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

