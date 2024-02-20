Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Down 7.9%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 738,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,604,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SG. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,288 shares of company stock worth $278,956 in the last 90 days. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,700 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,638,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 1,020,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 918,656 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

