Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $629.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $803.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $1,077.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

