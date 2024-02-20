SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Sell”

Guggenheim cut shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWR. StockNews.com upgraded SunPower to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.51.

SunPower Stock Down 15.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Shares of SPWR opened at $3.62 on Friday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

