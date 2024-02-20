Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 866,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,279 shares during the period. Summit Materials accounts for about 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $26,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $38,044,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. 708,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,758. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

