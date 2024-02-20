Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,152,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group accounts for about 51.9% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $40,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 854,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

