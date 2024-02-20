Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $766.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $61.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

