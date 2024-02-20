Stokes Family Office LLC Takes Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,181 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

