Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 8,418 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pangaea Logistics Solutions

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 15,783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $116,005.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $75,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,709.69. Insiders have sold 36,228 shares of company stock worth $262,934 over the last 90 days. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $387.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.92. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

