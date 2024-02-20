Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $546.66 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

