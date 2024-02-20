Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWR opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.