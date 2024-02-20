Stokes Family Office LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the third quarter worth about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 15.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in J.Jill by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JILL. William Blair began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

J.Jill Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $272.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 316.35%. The company had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

