Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,495,000 after buying an additional 557,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in StoneCo by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,366,000 after buying an additional 251,888 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in StoneCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in StoneCo by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after buying an additional 866,803 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of STNE opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

