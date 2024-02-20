Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Medtronic stock opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.