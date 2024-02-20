Stokes Family Office LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Medallion Financial by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Medallion Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $209.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

