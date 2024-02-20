Stokes Family Office LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.