Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 388 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

