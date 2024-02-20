Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 241 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 874.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

