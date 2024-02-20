StockNews.com Lowers ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of ESE opened at $104.76 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

