StockNews.com Lowers Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Enel Chile Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.89.
Enel Chile Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
Featured Articles
