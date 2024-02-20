StockNews.com Lowers Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Enel Chile by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 789,016 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 2,290,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enel Chile by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 1,113,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 3,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,489,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

